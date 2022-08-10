Raksha Bandhan 1st Review Out: Twinkle Khanna Gives Akshay Kumar's Film Glorious Verdict, Says She Cried

A day before the release of Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, his wife-writer Twinkle Khanna has shared the film’s first review. The actress-turned-author took to Instagram and praised the film. She said that while the first half had her cracking up, the second half left her in tears.

“Raksha Bandhan made me laugh in the first half and cry through the second. A movie about the India we all pretend doesn’t exist. A reality that we wish didn’t exist. We have changed terms, from ‘dowry’ to ‘gifts’ but in homes across social-economic strata, variations of the custom loom large. The wonderful Aanand Rai has skilfully built a world where siblings tease each other, support each other and ultimately triumph together," she wrote.

“The challenge with altering mindsets is that these conversations circulate largely among the already-converted. It’s perhaps only cinema that has the power to burrow into the minds and hearts of people across the board," she added.

“Raksha Bandhan may make you smile and crack up, but I dare you to leave the theatre dry-eyed :)" Twinkle concluded her review.

Raksha Bandhan, which is all set to release on 11th August, puts the bond between a brother and his four sisters in the spotlight. While Akshay plays the dotting brother, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth play his sister. The film also has Bhumi Pednekar playing the actor’s love interest. The film addresses the subject of dowry in India.

The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. It is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films. The film will clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Indian remake of Forrest Gump.

