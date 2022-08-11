Raksha Bandhan 2022: Bollywood Songs That Should be on Your Rakhi Playlist | WATCH VIDEOS

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2022: The special festival of Raksha Bandhan is here. The day is all about celebrating the purest and the most adorable bond that siblings share. Many Bollywood films have managed to capture the real essence of this relationship on screen. From showing silly fights that happen between brothers and sisters - Genelia D’Souza and Prateik Babbar in Jane Tu Ya Jane Na - to portraying the protective nature siblings have for each other - Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in Dil Dhadakne Do - films bring out the emotions of siblings very well onscreen.

All over India, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with zest, zeal and lots of sweets. And as it has been said, no celebration is complete without music. Bollywood has a song for each occasion, and when it comes to the bond of a brother and a sister, they have a lot of evergreen tracks that should be on your playlist this year.

Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se

The song from the film Resham Ki Dori is still one of the most-loved Rakhi songs of all time. The beautiful track was sung by Suman Kalyanpur and was released in 1974. The heart-touching song features Dharmendra, Saira Banu, Kumud Chhugani among others.

Dhaagon se Baandhaa

The song from the latest film Raksha Bandhan is one of the newest editions to the list of Rakhi-special tracks. The song has been crooned by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal and is picturised on Akshay Kumar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna.

Phoolon Ka Taron Ka

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was one of the artists who made this festival special by giving us numerous Raksha Bandhan-special songs. This track from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna is one of the most liked songs by Indians and is a special dedication to all the sisters out there.

Isse Samjho Na Resham Ka Taar

Rakhi is not just a thread that a sister ties on her brother’s wrist but it also signifies various emotions. This 1993 song, crooned by Sadhana Sargam, is the one that will make you feel a lot more love and affection for your sibling this Raksha Bandhan.

Taaron Ka Chamakta

The lyrics by Sameer beautifully and voices by Bali Brahmabhatt and Udit Narayan make this song a perfect Rakhi-special track. The song from the film Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam features Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit sharing a sibling bond.

