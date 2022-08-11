Raksha Bandhan 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Farah Khan, to Yash, Mahesh Babu, Here's How Film Fraternity is Celebrating

Raksha Bandhan celebrates of love and togetherness of the special bond between siblings. Today, the tinsel town is all bright and shiny for celebrating the special bond. Celebrities, from the entertainment business, are treating their fans to a little glimpse of their celebrations or a sweet little note penned for either brother or sister on social media platforms. Here take a look at how some of your favorite superstars celebrated the day.

Kartik Aaryan, who often shares funny videos with his sister, has added another set of goofy pictures on the day to wish yet penned a beautiful note for their special bond.

As per Parineeti Chopra, the best gift her parents gave to her is her young brothers. The actress often shares their bond and travel on social media.

Bigg Boss fame Shamita Shetty pens a long note on the auspicious occasion for Shilpa Shetty. She thanked her for ‘always being the wind beneath her wings.’

Sanjay Dutt shared a throwback picture with his late father Sunil Dutt and his sisters enjoying the evening as they clicked for the photo. Sanju Baba feels blessed to have his sisters standing by him and giving him strength.

Farhan Akhtar called Zoya Akhtar and Farah Khan ‘Best sisters ever’ as he shared an old groupie with them.

Farah Khan who is known for her witty shared a cute picture of her triplets. She quipped in the caption as she quoted that her kids are at the age where she has to bribe them for a hug.

Ananya Panday who is busy promoting her upcoming film Liger took some time out and celebrated the day with her brother. She called him the ‘light of her life,’ as she wishes everyone a happy Rakhi.

Sonam Kapoor shared unseen moments on her Instagram feed as wishes her brothers whom she has ‘taught how to party hard and to be a bunch of fun people.’

Mahesh Babu has shared adorable pictures of his kiddos from their recent Parisian trip and wished everyone ‘Happy Raksha Bandhan’.

Randeep Hooda wrote a moving post as he misses Dalbir Kaur on the special day. The Sarbjit actor also penned a message for his sister and said that he ‘is there for her through thick and thin’.

KGF fame Yash also celebrated the special day with his sister. He shared photos from the ritual.

Stebin Bin wrote the verse from the famous Bollywood song Phoolon Ka Taron Ka to wish his sister.

