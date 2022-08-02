Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai Are Back Home After Promoting Their Film In Dubai

Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai are back in the bay after promoting their upcoming film Raksha Bandhan in Dubai. The actor and director were snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport on Tuesday night.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on social media, the duo was captured smiling as they landed in Mumbai. The Sooryavanshi actor donned a black casual tee with black joggers. He paired his outfit with pink sneakers and a black bucket cap. The actor completed his look with matching shades and looked super cool as always. On the other hand, Aanand L Rai opted for a comfortable casual outfit. He sported a white shirt and denim and paired it with white sneakers. The duo posed for the shutterbugs. Akshay was surrounded by his fans on his arrival. One of the fans also hugged him.

Advertisement

Speaking about the film, Raksha Bandhan is the second collaboration of Akshay and Bhumi after their critically acclaimed flick Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Apart from Akshay and Bhumi, the film also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth in key roles. In the film, Akshay Kumar wants to settle his four sisters first before he ties the knot. While announcing the film in 2020, Akshay Kumar tweeted, “A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly, it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film, #RakshaBandhan to my sister, Alka & to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister. Thank you @aanandlrai, this one is very special." The movie has been bankrolled by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

Raksha Bandhan is slated to hit theatres on August 11. This means that the film will clash at the box office with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s most awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here