Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar Takes His On-Screen Sisters for Shopping in Lucknow, Watch

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan, which is all set to release on August 11, also coincides with the date of the festival. And with just a few days left for the release, Akshay is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film. He recently took his on-screen sisters out shopping in Lucknow and posted about it on his Instagram handle, along with the caption, “Aaj le aaya apni behno ko nawaabon ke sheher, Lucknow shopping kara ne, lage haath apni bhi thodi shopping kar li. (Today I took my sisters to the city of Nawabs, Lucknow, for shopping. Meanwhile, I also bought some things for myself.)”

The actor can be seen waving to his fans before entering the store amid police security. He went to a famous store in the city along with his director Aanand L. Rai. In the shop he along with his co-actors were seen selecting chikankari kurtis, an embroidery Lucknow is famous for. He also looked for a kurta for himself, and actress Sadia Khateeb helped him check the size of the same. Actress Deepika Khanna, who plays the role of one of the four sisters, also interacted with the staff of the shop, and everyone was visibly excited while trying out different Kurtis.

The team of Raksha Bandhan is on a multi-city tour to interact with the local shops and generate publicity for its upcoming film. The crew also visited Indore where the actors enjoyed the famous namkeens and sweets.

After which, the team headed to meet the artisans of Goliyawas who earn their livelihood by making Rakhis. He also had a Rakhi tied by one of the women workers, and said, “Inse milkar bahot acha laga.”

Raksha Bandhan is backed by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The upcoming movie is the second collaboration of Akshay and Bhumi after their critically acclaimed flick Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Apart from them, the movie also features Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth in key roles.

