Raksha Bandhan Box Office: Akshay Kumar's Film Declines On Day 2, Earns Rs 6.40 Cr

Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan was released on August 11. Since the film revolved around the brother-sister bond, Akshay, who is also the producer of the film, attempted to cash in on the festival of Rakhi which was on the same day. However, looks like the film failed to impress the audience. On its second day, Raksha Bandhan saw a decline in its collection. While the film had earned Rs 8.20 crore on its opening day, on Friday it collected Rs 6.40 crore. With this, the total collection of the movie is Rs 14.60 crore so far.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the numbers. “#RakshaBandhan declines on Day 2… National chains remain extremely low… Mass belt is driving its biz… 2-day total is underwhelming… Needs to have a miraculous turnaround from Sat-Mon… Thu 8.20 cr, Fri 6.40 cr. Total: ₹ 14.60 cr. #India biz," he wrote.

Advertisement

It should also be noted that Raksha Bandhan clashed at the box office with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which registered comparatively better box office numbers.

Advertisement

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb, Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma in association with Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani and Cape of Good Films, written by Himanshu Sharma & Kanika Dhillon. The music of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya and lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s Film Has a Disappointing Start, Earns Rs 8.2 Crore

Advertisement

News18 Showsha’s review of Raksha Bandhan read, “The script needed to be tighter. The first part definitely needed better editing, and parts of the latter half needed more attention, especially after the climax. Like mentioned before, this is one of the simplest films, so even Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon have written a fairly straightforward story."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here