Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection: 5-Day Total of Akshay Kumar's Film is a Shocker at Rs 34.5 cr

Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha, the two big films that released over the Rakhi and Independence Day weekend, were expected to rake in the moolah at the box office. But it seems timing the release around a long weekend has not really worked for the films. Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, had a rather low opening and failed to pick up over the extended weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures and said that it was quite a shocker how low the film has scored in 5 days. “#RakshaBandhan is a non-performer… Fails to hit double digits despite multiple holidays… 5-day total is a complete shocker… Thu 8.20 cr [#RakshaBandhan], Fri 6.40 cr, Sat 6.51 cr, Sun 7.05 cr, Mon 6.31 cr [#IndependenceDay]. Total: ₹ 34.47 cr. #India biz.

Raksha Bandhan was released on August 11. Since the film revolved around the brother-sister bond, Akshay, who is also the producer of the film, attempted to cash in on the festival of Rakhi which was on the same day. However, looks like the film failed to impress the audience. While the film had earned Rs 8.20 crore on its opening day, on the second day it collected Rs 6.40 crore.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb, Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma in association with Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani and Cape of Good Films, written by Himanshu Sharma & Kanika Dhillon. The music of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya and lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.

