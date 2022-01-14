Raksha Bandhan to Gorkha, Akshay Kumar's Stellar List of Films for 2022

Akshay Kumar is among the busiest Bollywood actors. Despite the temporary shutdown of theatres due to the pandemic, the actor managed to deliver back-to-back blockbusters including Bell-bottom, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, and his latest Atrangi Re. Known to wrap shooting for several films in just a year, the actor has a solid lineup of films to release in 2022.

The 54-year-old is going to be busy shooting for many projects and promoting his upcoming films in 2022. Here’s a look at some of his next projects.

With a complete package of movies across genres, Akshay Kumar has wrapped the shoot of Raksha Bandhan, Mission Cinderella, action-comedy Bachchan Pandey, and the historical drama Prithviraj. Meanwhile, the shooting of Ram Setu is expected to conclude in early 2022.

Advertisement

Moreover, Akshay has a Hindi remake titled, Selfiee, of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving License. The actor has teamed up with Emran Hashmi, and the film is helmed by Lal Jr.

If media reports are to be believed, Khiladi Kumar is also going to mark his OTT debut this year with the web series, The End, to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Akshay Kumar will also begin shooting for the film Gorkha this year. In this film, a biopic of Major General Ian Cardozo, Akshay Kumar will play Major Ian.

Apart from this, the shooting schedule of Bade Miyan, Chote Miyan is scheduled for the end of the year. The film will be made on a budget of 300 crores and Tiger Shroff will also be seen with Akshay in the lead role.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.