Raksha Bandhan's Sadia Khateeb Says Her Sister Cried After Watching the Film: 'She Didn’t Say Anything But...'

Sadia Khateeb made her acting debut with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s love saga Shikara which earned her Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. However, her second film, Aanand L Rai’s directorial Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar has given her unparalleled recognition. The young actress now reveals that her family was elated to see her performance on the silver screen.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when Sadia was asked about the best compliment she had received regarding her performance, the actress responded, “I have been receiving lot of compliments for Raksha Bandhan and each and everybody is saying this from heart. All these compliments mean the world to me. But the best compliment definitely has to be from my family, especially my sister. She didn’t say anything but when she went to watch the film, she was wearing a pink top, makeup and kajal. The moment she came out, her pink top was all black and there was no makeup on her face. All the kajal was on her collar as she had cried her heart out."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PS3abncYscI" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Sadia added further, “While crying, she was so happy at the same time. My parents were also quite happy, it was my father who pushed me to do this project. I thanked him only after watching the film and it was like we must listen to our elders.."

The actress also disclosed how she was able to land the role in the film. She shared, “After my debut with Shikara, I was looking for my second project and wanted it to be a big one, commercial one, good story, good cast. Thankfully, Aanand sir liked me in Shikara and wanted me in this one and I also approached him as it was a dream to work with him."

Divulging her reasoning behind Raksha Bandhan’s underwhelming performance at the Box Office, Sadia said, “I honestly don’t know, I think its film’s destiny. I loved it, people around me who watched the film loved it. I only hope that audience give this film a chance in theatres and whenever it comes to OTT, they decide it themselves."

Directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films, Raksha Bandhan featured a star cast of Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth and Seema Pahwa. The comedy-drama also saw a box office clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here