Rakshit Shetty Starrer Kannada Film Saptha Sagaradaache Ello’s Teaser Released

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty’s much anticipated film Saptha Sagaradaache Ello’s teaser is getting a good response from the audiences after its release on June 6. The teaser of the Hemanth M Rao directorial was released on Rakshit’s birthday and it has received nearly six lakh views on YouTube.

The 1 minute 44 second teaser of the romantic drama features Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth, the female lead of the movie. The film is said to be based on a love story and revolves around the romantic relationship between the characters played by Rakshit and Rukmini.

This will be Hemanth’s third film and second collaboration with Rakshit. They worked together in Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, which released in 2015.

Saptha Sagaradaache Ello has been produced by Pushkar Films. Music director Charan Raj has composed the songs while Advaitha Gurumurthy is handling cinematography for the movie.

Rakshit is in news for his upcoming film 777 Charlie, which is going to hit the big screen on June 10. The movie, which has already created a pre-release buzz, will be released on 1800 screens worldwide. The film will have over 100 premieres and it will be screened at more than 350 theatres in Karnataka.

The film is based on the love story between a man and his pet dog. The movie will be released in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. According to reports, the film’s television rights have been sold for Rs 21 crore to Colors Kannada.

Rakshit made his debut as an actor in 2010 with the film Nam Areal Ond Dina and in 2014 he turned a director with Ulidavaru Kandante. He won Filmfare Award South for Best Director and Karnataka State Film Award for Director’s First Time Best Film, for this movie.

On the workfront, Rakshit has many projects in the pipeline including Punyakoti and Thugs of Malgudi.

