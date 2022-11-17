Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie All Set To Release In Thailand, Confirm Makers

Kannada film 777 Charlie, starring Rakshit Shetty, has made great strides since its release. After an impressive run at the box office, the Kiranraj K directorial also won the hearts of many across the country after it was released on Amazon Prime Video and Voot. A heartwarming tale of a bond between a stray Labrador dog and a lonely factory worker, 777 Charlie received positive reviews for its thematic and emotional depth. Reportedly, even Karnataka CM Basavaraj Somappa Bommai wept after watching the film in a special screening held for him. And, the movie is all set to entertain cinephiles in Thailand now.

A Thai dubbed version of the hit film is slated to release in Thailand pretty soon. An official statement has also been rolled out by the makers in this regard. In addition to the announcement, the Thai trailer of the Rakshit Shetty-starrer was unveiled on Wednesday, November 16. The makers shared the Thai poster of the film, along with the YouTube link to the trailer, on Twitter.

“Presenting the official Thai trailer of 777 Charlie. Dharma and Charlie are set out on yet another journey, THAILAND prime yourself to welcome them," read the tweet. Dharma is the name of the character played by Rakshit Shetty in the film while his canine companion is named Charlie.

However, the film’s release date in Thailand has not been revealed yet. Notably, almost the entire cast and crew of 777 Charlie had flown to Thailand for a vacation earlier this year to celebrate the success of the film. Rakshit Shetty had said that the feat deserved to be celebrated and not just by the lead cast and crew, but by everyone who worked on bringing the film to the big screen. Hence, they chose to visit Thailand and enjoy a breather from work.

