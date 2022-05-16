Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie Trailer Shows Beautiful Bond Between Man And Dog

The trailer of Rakshit Shetty’s much-anticipated film, 777 Charlie, was released on YouTube in five languages on Monday. The film, which is being directed by Kiranraj K, revolves around a beautiful tale of the friendship of a man and a dog. 777 Charlie will have a pan-India release just like KGF 2.

In the trailer, we can see an arrogant and lonely man, known as the Hitler Uncle in his area, living a monotonous life. His life takes a tremendous turn when a stray dog named, Charlie, comes to his door on a rainy day. They both start living together under the same roof and develop a beautiful bond. The man goes beyond his limits to save the dog and make his life. The story shows real emotions in the drama.

The trailer is receiving a great response from the audience and cans. The Hindi trailer of the film has garnered more than 6.5 lakh views with more than 30,000 likes in just a few hours of its release.

Originally made in Kannada, the film has been bankrolled by Rakshit under his home banner, Paramvah Productions. The film casts Sangeetha Sringeri, Danish Sait, Raj B. Shetty, and Bobby Simha alongside Rakshit in various pivotal roles. The film marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Kiranraj. The film is said to be his dream project to which he has dedicated almost five years.

The Tamil version of the film has been produced by Karthik Subbaraj and the Malayalam version has been financed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Various actors, including Dhanush, Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi and Lakshmi Manchu have given a shout out to the film on their social media handles.

777 Charlie was supposed to release in January this year but it was delayed due to some internal reasons. The film is now slated to hit the screens on June 10.

