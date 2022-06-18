Rakshit Shetty’s Film 777 Charlie Earns 50 Crores Worldwide

Fans, including us, have fallen in love with the recent pan-Indian movie 777 Charlie for its endearing plot involving a human and a labrador. Rakshit Shetty-starrer hit the theatres on Friday.

The film made Rs 2.5 crore worldwide on its eighth day of release. So far, the film has earned 50.1 Crore gross.

On the first day, the film made Rs 6.27 crores. Its Day 2 collections stand at Rs 7.87 crores. The film collected Rs. 10.01 crores, on Day 3, and Rs. 4 crore on Day 4.

Advertisement

Both fans and critics praised the movie for how well it depicted the relationship between a cute dog and its owner.

Dharma, the movie’s main character, is portrayed by Rakshit Shetty. Rakshit’s impeccable performance has kept the fans glued to their seats. The film conveys a strong message to the audience about pet adoption in addition to showcasing the beauty of the love between a pet and its human.

The film has been released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. While Voot purchased the digital rights to the film’s Kannada version, and according to the director, there is strong interest for other versions as well. It is directed by Kiranraj K. Danish Sait, Bobby Simha, Raj B. Shetty, and Sangeetha Sringeri are also part of the movie.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.