Rakul Preet Looks Glamorous at Jaccky Bhagnani's Bash; Kartik Aaryan Steals Show With Shehzada Pose

Jackky Bhagnani's birthday bash was a star-studded event which was attended by several celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor among others.

Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 12:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Jaccky Bhagnani celebates his 38th birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)
Jaccky Bhagnani celebates his 38th birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Actor-turned-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani is celebrating his 38th birthday today i.e December 25. On his birthday eve, he held a mega bash at his Bandra residence which was undoubtedly a star-studded event. From Jackky’s actress-girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh to Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor among others attended the birthday bash. Varun Dhawan also posed for the paparazzi when he arrived at the venue with his wife Natasha Dalal.

Jackky Bhagnani’s ladylove Rakul Preet Singh also posed for the shutterbugs. She sported an off-shoulder white outfit and opted for glam make-up. Needless to say, she looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she posed with the birthday boy.

Rakul Preet Singh looks gorgeous as ever for Jackky Bhagnani’s birthday bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh pose together for the paparazzi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kartik Aaryan was also seen promoting his upcoming film, Shehzada as she posed for the lenses outside Jackky’s residence. The actor sported a comfy look and opted for a grey t-shirt and blue jeans. Aditya Roy Kapoor also looked dapper as always in a black shirt and grey ripped jeans along with white shoes. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor looked charming in a black leather jacket.

Kartik Aaryan promotes Shehzada at Jackky Bhagnani’s birthday bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aditya Roy Kapoor looks dapper at Jackky Bhagnani’s birthday bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor posed for the paps too as he arrived at jackky’s residence. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal arrived together at Jackky Bhagnani’s birthday bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Among others, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, sister Akanksha Ranjan, Alaya F, Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh also attended Jackky’s birthday celebration.

Meanwhile, taking about Jackky and Rakul’s relationship, the two have been dating each other for a long time now and are planning to tie the knot soon. Recently, Rakul’s brother also told E-times, “Marriage is obviously on the cards, but nothing is concrete yet. She will announce it on her own when she decides to get married. I would know if it was happening. Marriage is the climax of any relationship."

first published: December 25, 2022, 11:59 IST
last updated: December 25, 2022, 12:01 IST
