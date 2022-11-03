Rakul Preet Singh Aces Edgy, Ethnic-Cum-Modern Crop Top And Denim Skirt, See Pics

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is slowly but surely climbing the ladder of success starring alongside some big names of the film industry like Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, and Siddharth Malhotra in films like De De Pyaar De, Cuttputli, and her most recent Thank God. Besides acting, the B-town diva can also be hailed as a fashionista, bewitching fans with her stunning wardrobe collections. She is also generous enough to share some snippets of her amazing photoshoot diaries on social media, blessing our eyes.

Rakul has once again proven that she is always on top of her style quotient by dropping a streak of photos on Instagram. The actress has made heads turn with her edgy fashion experiment, brilliantly combining modern dressing with a touch of ethnicity. “Life is a painting and you are the artist," she captioned her post.

The Yaariyan actress donned a rugged black crop top and teamed it up with a long, distressed denim skirt. She struck some alluring poses, sitting on the floor, staring into the camera, her expressions on-fleek. She accessorised her boho-chic look with a pair of oxidised junk jewellery and denim bangles. Rakul clubbed her ethnic-cum-modern outfit with a set of canvas shoes.

Instead of letting her hair down, she chose to sport an unkempt hair bun with a few loose locks. The actress let her easy-breezy attire do the talking as she opted for minimalistic makeup. A dash of matte peach lipstick and light shimmery eyeshadow was enough to enhance her overall look. Rakul exuded boss-lady vibes in the last slide as she held her denim skirt, striking the right balance of grace and vogue.

Fans were floored by Rakul’s impressive style statement. They rushed to the comments to compliment her adding a slew of heart and fire emojis. “Big fan of Rakul Preet" declared one user. “Ohooo" dropped in another. “You are the boss lady" commented a third admirer.

Rakul Preet Singh’s traditional fashion choices are worth gushing over. Do not believe us? Have a look for yourself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul’s last film was the Indra Kumar directorial Thank God which is currently running in the theatres. The film also starred actors Siddharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgan. Apart from Thank God, the 32-year-old will next be seen in director Abhishek Kapoor’s Oh My Ghost. Arjun Rampal and Sunny Leone will also be essaying important roles in the upcoming horror comedy. Oh My Ghost is supposed to be released this year in November.

