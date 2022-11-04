Rakul Preet Singh 'Can’t Think of a Caption' For Her Cool Clicks in Corse Top, Cowl Pants

It seems like 2022 is Rakul Preet Singh’s year with the actress starring in three back-to-back films namely Cuttputli, Thank God, and Doctor G. Rakul is probably on cloud 9, gearing up for the release of her latest. However, even with all the fame and success, Rakul is still a common girl like us by heart. Apart from being a social media buff, the actress, just like us, sometimes finds it difficult to pen down appropriate captions for her stunning pictures.

Rakul’s glamorous photoshoots are a visual treat indeed. From her richly-infused wardrobe collections and sartorial choices, the actress can be called a true fashionista. However, In Rakul’s latest Instagram post where she took her style quotient a notch higher, the 32-year-old failed to come up with a fancy caption. What’s more, she was completely honest about it.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

“Just can’t think of a caption," Rakul wrote.

Even without a caption, Rakul’s made everyone stop in their tracks with her classy, uber-cool avatar. Flaunting her killer curves, the actress donned a sleeveless maroon and black striped corset top which she teamed up with a pair of sleek black cowl pants. Sending out sheer boss lady vibes, Rakul struck some bold poses for her clicks, looking like a million bucks.

Advertisement

She teamed up her elite outfit with black heels and a set of dangly lock-shaped earrings. Rakul chose to keep her makeup minimalistic, wearing just a light brown shade of lipstick and some natural blush. The B-town diva rounded off her look with open brunette tresses and on-fleek expressions.

Fans were floored by Rakul’s Gram-worthy pictures and took to the comments to compliment her. While one user called her “So beautiful" another remarked, “Crush of millions of people in this world."

Advertisement

Rakul’s fashion albums have time and again been an inspiration to many, shelling out quintessential style goals. Be it modern or traditional wear, Rakul slays in both. And her pictures are proof. Check them out for yourself:

On the film front, Rakul will next be seen in director Abhishek Kapoor’s Oh My Ghost. The film, touted to be a horror-comedy, also stars Ajay Devgan and Sunny Leone in prominent roles. Oh, My Ghost is slated to hit the big screens in November this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here