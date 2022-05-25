Rakul Preet Singh Channels Her Mid-Week Mood in Fun Video, Blows Kisses At Camera; Watch

Known for her nuanced, subtle, and layered performances in multiple languages, actress Rakul Preet Singh is one of the much-loved actors in the industry. Rakul is an avid social media user and she often treats her fans to intriguing glimpses of her personal and professional life. On Wednesday, the Runway 34 actress took to Instagram to post a fin video of her ‘casually going through the week.’

In the quirky video posted by the 31-year-old star, we see Rakul channeling her fun mid-week mood. The actress looked gorgeous dressed in a designer lilac crop top, and flared mini skirt. The actor looks breathtakingly beautiful with dewy makeup and a bold lip. She left her tresses open and accessorized her look with a pair of cute danglers. She rounded off her casual avatar with a pair of white sneakers.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Casually going through the week ."

Soon after the video was posted, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and showered compliments on their favorite star. While one fan wrote, “Cutie ," another commented, “You are beautiful ."

Well, this isn’t the first time the Yaariyan actress has treated her fans to her stunning glimpses. Earlier, the actress shared a montage filled with her memories from the exotic locations she has travelled. She captioned the video as “Life is great and so are you ❤️."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn starrer film Runway 34. She will also be seen in Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah as the protagonists. She will also work alongside Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in their upcoming Hindi drama, Thank God. Furthermore, the actor will also headline Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar’s, Chhatriwali and Akshay Kumar’s Cinderella.

