Rakul Preet Singh Charged This Much Fee For Runway 34

Ajay Devgn-starrer Runway 34 has been the talk of the town. The trailer has received an amazing response. And, it promises a thrilling concept. The star cast is currently occupied with the promotions as the film is slated to release on April 29. Along with a gripping storyline, and some heart touching sound tracks - the cast of Runway 34 includes some big names. The leading man of the movie, Ajay Devgn, who is also the director and producer, will portray captain Vikrant Khanna. The actor is said to have charged a whooping sum of Rs. 25 crores. Amitabh Bachchan never fails to impress his fans with his ability to portray intense characters. To play the role of Narayan Vedant in the movie, Big B has charged a sum of Rs. 15 crores. Runway 34 stars Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady, but do you know how much has the actor charged.

How much has Rakul Preet Charged for Runway 34?

After De De Pyaar De, Ajay and Rakul re-united for Runway 34. The actor will be seen playing Captain Tanya in the movie. Rakul is said to have charged Rs. 3.5 crores for the movie. Fans have high expectations from Rakul as in the trailer, the actor looks quite promising.

Other than Rakul, the star cast includes Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Akansha Singh, and YouTuber Carryminati (Ajay Nager). While Angira has charged Rs. 1.5 crore for the film, Irani has taken home a crore. Akanksha, who will be playing Vikrant Khanna or Ajay’s on-screen wife in the film, has also charged around Rs. 1 crore for the movie.

YouTuber Carryminati is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the movie. It is reported that he has charged around Rs. 60 lakhs.

