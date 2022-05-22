Rakul Preet Singh Doesn’t Want Her Relationship with Jackky Bhagnani to Be a Talking Point: ‘Work Should Speak’

Runway 34 actress Rakul Preet Singh has announced her relationship with actor and producer, Jackky Bhagnani just a few months back. Fans were elated to know that she had finally found love, and the fact that they were from the same industry made things even better. Now, in a recent interview, Rakul Preet has revealed that she never wanted to hide her relationship, but does not want it to become the talking point as well.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rakul Preet Singh said, “We don’t want to hide and say ‘we are just good friends’. We want to acknowledge that. But do I want it to be a talking point at all points? The answer is no."

Advertisement

The actress also added, “My work should speak. Both of us are on our own individual journeys when it comes to our professional sphere. And that’s it."

Rakul Preet Singh also opened up about what she does when people scrunitise their relationship and said, “I don’t read it. What matters to me is my job. I treat my job like a job. I am a girl who acts by profession. When I go back, I am a girl who has a very normal life."

In the same interview, Rakul also said, “Anybody’s personal life is as normal as anything else in their life. It is just that if we were not actors, it wouldn’t be a talking point. In fact, I feel being in a relationship is the most natural progression for any human being. Like after parents, having siblings, and then having friends, you have a partner."

Advertisement

The actress played the role of a pilot in Runway 34. She also has films like Chhatriwali, where she would play a condom tester, and Doctor G where she will play a doctor and share screen with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah. She will also share screen with Ajay Devgn an Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.