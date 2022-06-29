Rakul Preet Singh Grooves To Ali Sethi, Shae Gill's Pasoori, Calls It Her 'Favourite'

If you are an avid social media user, you know the viral Coke Studio song Pasoori, sung by Pakistani artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. People have gone gaga over the song with many internet users crooning or shaking a leg to it in reels and videos.

And it’s not been limited to the common as celebrities ranging from Shilpa Shetty to Shehnaaz Gill have made reels on it. The latest on the list is actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has posted a video matching steps to the song.

In an all-black avatar, complimented by oxidised jewellery, Rakul Preet looked absolutely stunning as she aced the moves like a pro. She even called the song her current favourite as she captioned the video, “Feels for my current fav song". Tagging choreographer Dimple Kotecha, the actress said, “Thank you for being the best". Take a look at the video below and we bet you can’t stop yourself from wanting to groove as well.

The video has garnered 1,564,360 likes since it was posted about five days ago and has a slew of appreciatory comments from friends and fans alike. Dimple Kotecha, who was tagged, commented, “Thank you for being you" while her boyfriend actor Jacky Bhagnani commented, “Can you teach me also" along with heart emojis.

Pakistani vocalists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s track, Pasoori, is written in both Punjabi and Urdu. It debuted on February 6 as the sixth song of Coke Studio Pakistan’s season 14’s second episode, and on February 7 it was made available on YouTube. Listen to the song below.

On the work front, Rakul was last seen in the Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Runway 34. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike and did mediocre business at the box office.

