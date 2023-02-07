Home » News » Movies » Rakul Preet Singh Is Shinning Like A Diamond In Embellished Lehenga, Fans Are All Hearts; See Pics

Rakul Preet Singh Is Shinning Like A Diamond In Embellished Lehenga, Fans Are All Hearts; See Pics

Rakul Preet Singh took to Twitter and posted a couple of stunning pics dressed in an embellished silver lehenga, and her fans can't get over her.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 19:11 IST

Mumbai, India

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in 'Chhatriwali' which released on OTT on January 20.
Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in 'Chhatriwali' which released on OTT on January 20.

Rakul Preet Singh’s style statements always manage to grab the eyeballs. Time and again, she keeps her Instagram followers engaged by sharing glimpses of her trendy wardrobe choices. On Tuesday, it was her gorgeous sequential pick that has collected praises from fans and fashion police alike. Just one scroll down her social media profile proves Rakul Preet has an outfit for every mood, be it saris, suits, gowns, or lehengas.

Her love for intricate workmanship is often reflected in her striking collection of lehengas, both contemporary or classic. In her latest photo dump on Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh dazzled in a delicate silvery lehenga that featured sequential detailing that was further accentuated by shimmer work. A bustier sleeveless blouse and sheer dupatta completed the outfit, while a jewelled choker necklace and a matching statement bracelet rounded off her accessories.

Advertisement

When it came to makeup, Rakul Preet kept it simple and elegant with blushed cheeks and glossy lips. Meanwhile, her sleek hair left open perfectly amped up her ethnic style game. While sharing the photographs, the actress wrote, “Shine bright like a (diamond emoticon)” in the caption segment of the post. Check out the photos here:

RELATED NEWS

Within hours, the photos have amassed over two lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of fans flooded the comment section with multiple compliments. A fan while making reference to her caption wrote, “I don’t agree. You are a Kohinoor,” another added, “You like an angel.” Meanwhile, one more added, “You look so cute and hot.”

The Bollywood star has been lately busy with the promotion of her recently released digital movie Chhatriwali. The social comedy revolves around the life of a female chemistry genius who becomes the flag bearer to remove the social taboo against imparting youth the knowledge of sex education. Helmed by Tejas Deoskar, the movie was released on ZEE5.

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh currently has a barrage of projects in the pipeline including the Tamil science fiction film Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan, S Shankar’s vigilante actioner Indian 2, Meri Patni Ka Ramake and 31 October Ladies Night.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 07, 2023, 19:11 IST
last updated: February 07, 2023, 19:11 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Are Married, Here Are Latest Photos From The Wedding Venue, Haldi Ceremony And More

+10PHOTOS

5 Times Kiara Advani Looked Fabulous In Manish Malhotra Outfits, Check Out The Bride-to-be's Drop-dead Gorgeous Pictures