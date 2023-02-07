Rakul Preet Singh’s style statements always manage to grab the eyeballs. Time and again, she keeps her Instagram followers engaged by sharing glimpses of her trendy wardrobe choices. On Tuesday, it was her gorgeous sequential pick that has collected praises from fans and fashion police alike. Just one scroll down her social media profile proves Rakul Preet has an outfit for every mood, be it saris, suits, gowns, or lehengas.

Her love for intricate workmanship is often reflected in her striking collection of lehengas, both contemporary or classic. In her latest photo dump on Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh dazzled in a delicate silvery lehenga that featured sequential detailing that was further accentuated by shimmer work. A bustier sleeveless blouse and sheer dupatta completed the outfit, while a jewelled choker necklace and a matching statement bracelet rounded off her accessories.

When it came to makeup, Rakul Preet kept it simple and elegant with blushed cheeks and glossy lips. Meanwhile, her sleek hair left open perfectly amped up her ethnic style game. While sharing the photographs, the actress wrote, “Shine bright like a (diamond emoticon)” in the caption segment of the post. Check out the photos here:

Within hours, the photos have amassed over two lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of fans flooded the comment section with multiple compliments. A fan while making reference to her caption wrote, “I don’t agree. You are a Kohinoor,” another added, “You like an angel.” Meanwhile, one more added, “You look so cute and hot.”

The Bollywood star has been lately busy with the promotion of her recently released digital movie Chhatriwali. The social comedy revolves around the life of a female chemistry genius who becomes the flag bearer to remove the social taboo against imparting youth the knowledge of sex education. Helmed by Tejas Deoskar, the movie was released on ZEE5.

Rakul Preet Singh currently has a barrage of projects in the pipeline including the Tamil science fiction film Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan, S Shankar’s vigilante actioner Indian 2, Meri Patni Ka Ramake and 31 October Ladies Night.

