Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Give a Glimpse of Their Maldives Trip, Check Instagram PDA

After the release of her latest film, Thank God, Rakul Preet Singh took some time off from her work and jetted off to the Maldives to unwind. The actress has been sharing stunning pictures from her vacation in the tropical paradise and it has set the internet on fire. On Monday, Rakul Preet added a string of fresh pictures showing off the beautiful location and her outfit.

In the pictures, Rakul was clad in a chocolate brown bikini along with a wrap-around dress. Her beachy top featured a plunging V neckline and pleated details, and she accessorised her look with a gold neckpiece and a beautiful hat. The snippets from the island nation showed her chilling in the pool, enjoying sunsets, eating delicious food, and more. Along with the post, the actress penned, “Life is as good as your mindset”.

If you missed Rakul Preet Singh’s post, check it out here.

Advertisement

Fans couldn’t stop gushing as soon as Rakul uploaded the post. One of the users wrote, “You look gorgeous”. Another user added, “Just love the look”. A third user wrote, “Beautiful babe”

Rakul’s actor-boyfriend, too, shared photos from their trip clicked by none other than the actress herself. Sharing a picture of him standing on a yacht, he wrote, “Let your dreams FLY high ✈️" Taking to the comment section, Rakul wrote, “I wonder who shot such a lovely pic 🔥"

Rakul Preet Singh previously shared photos of herself sunbathing on a beach. She was seen wearing a beige swimsuit with a floral shrug, sunglasses, and blue earrings. She struck various candid poses in the photos while lying on the net with her head resting on a large pillow.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Sharing the pictures, Rakul Preet wrote, “Cos island life is a vibe”. She also shared a picture of her chilling in a pool wearing a black halter neck top and a striped colourful skirt. Take a look at the pictures below.

Advertisement

On the work front, Rakul is currently seen in the Indra Kumar directorial Thank God. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. Apart from her recently released film, she will next be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Oh My Ghost. The movie will also see Sunny Leone and Arjun Rampal in crucial roles. The film is expected to release in November 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News here