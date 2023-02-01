Popular actress Rakul Preet Singh often makes heads turn with her brilliant sartorial choices and glamorous personality. The actress always manages to grab attention with her magical looks and her excellent onscreen presence. Recently, the actress dropped a series of pictures taking Instagram by storm. In the photos, the actress is seen in a lime-green sharara and she looked ethereal.

The actress paired her ethnic look with a cutwork-fitted sleeveless bustier. She accessorised her outfit with exquisite earrings and an elegant ring. This time, the actress opted for a minimalist makeup look and left her tresses open.

While sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Dream and then make it happen". Moments after the actress shared her pictures online, several social media users rushed to the comment section to praise her looks and ensemble. One social media user wrote, “Gorgeous". Another user commented, “Beautiful".

Advertisement

The actress often casts her magic spell with her dreamy look and elegant outfits. Not so long ago, the actress draped herself in a graceful saree, leaving the Internet awestruck.

Check out the post here

Advertisement

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Doctor G alongside Ayushman Khurrana. She made her acting debut with the 2009 Kannada movie Gilli. She has been a part of several prominent films such as Runway 34, De De Pyaar De, Sardar Ka Grandson, To Father With Love, Loukyam, and more. The actress has a few films in the pipeline including Indian 2, Ayalaan, Untitled Arjun Kapoor movie, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, and Sid Sriram & Shreya Ghoshal: Anbae Peranbae.

Her latest film Chhatriwali premiered on Zee 5. The film hit the OTT screen on 20th January this year. If you haven’t watched the movie yet, go and watch it right away.

Read all the Latest Movies News here