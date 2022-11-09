Rakul Preet Singh Looks Elegant In Pastel Yellow Cord Set, See Pics

Rakul Preet Singh is a true fashionista. Her Instagram handle is proof that the diva can pull off anything with ease, from elegant ethnic wear to any ultra-glam westerns. Recently, the actress shared some beautiful snaps from her latest photoshoot which are currently going viral all over social media. In the pictures, Rakul appeared like a ray of sunshine in a pastel yellow cord set. The actress paired it with a white netted full-sleeve top. The images are simply too lovely to miss. To finish the ensemble, the actress chose a pair of white sneakers.

Rakul kept her makeup natural; she opted for a dewy base, mascara, blush, bronzer and a pink lip shade on the lips. She wore large white hoops as an accessory and tied her hair in a high messy bun.

See the pics:

Seeing the post her fans went crazy. One of the users commented, “You are an extremely exceptional, completely beautiful, hot attractive, and utterly pleasant lady. I’m always a big fan." Another user wrote, “Amazing", and another wrote, “So sweet".

On the work front, Rakul was recently seen in the Hindi language fantasy comedy-drama Thank God. The movie was directed by Indra Kumar and also featured Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles.

Next, she will be seen in the Tamil language science fiction comedy Ayalaan. The film is directed by R. Ravikumar and produced by Kotapadi J. Rajesh under KJR Studios. The movie stars Sivakarthikeyan, Sharad Kelakar, and Isha Koopikar in the lead roles. The music for the film is composed by A.R. Rahaman while the cinematography and editing are done by Nirav Shah and Ruben respectively.

Apart from this, Rakul also has S. Shankar’s directorial Indian 2, a sequel to his 1996 film Indian in her kitty.

