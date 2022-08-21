Rakul Preet Singh Looks Gorgeous in a Mini Skirt, Sits Besides Beau Jackky Bhagnani at Cuttputlli Event

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most loved stars in the industry. The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Akshay Kumar co-starrer Cuttputlli. On Saturday evening, Rakul took to her Instagram page to share pictures of herself dressed in the hot pink ensemble for a photoshoot. The actor wore the outfit for Cuttputlli trailer launch, where it became the star of the occasion. While her steamy pics in the stunning outfit stole the show, what caught our attention is the actress seated next to her beau Jackky Bhagnani.

In viral pictures from the event, we see the De De Pyaar De actress looking gorgeous as she sat next to her boyfriend. Jackky is seen dressed in a blue pant-suit and white shirt as he sat comfortably close to his ladylove.

Check the pic here:

Speaking about Rakul’s hot pink attire, the dress is from the shelves of the designer clothing label RSR by Riti Rahul Shah and serves as the perfect party look for the season. Rakul shared the snaps in an Instagram post. The photoshoot shows Rakul striking sultry poses for the camera and showing off her hot pink outfit. The bralette comes with a plunging V neckline flaunting Rakul’s decolletage, gathered details on the front, and a short hem exposing her toned midriff. She wore it with a matching skirt featuring a high-rise waistline, asymmetrical hem and a bodycon fitting to show off her svelte frame.

Alongside the post, she wrote, “Always look on the pink side of life #cuttputlli on September 2." Check out the photos below.

Speaking of Cuttputtli, the movie sees Akshay Kumar joining forces with Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh amongst others to take audiences on a journey of an investigative cop as he uses his passion and knowledge to unearth a series of wrongdoings in Kasauli.

Akshay Kumar plays Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, Directed by Ranjit M Tewari Cuttputli unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan’s skills to understand the psyche of the murderer.

