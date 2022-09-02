Rakul Preet Singh Looks Smart In Cool Casuals, Asks Paparazzi If They Watched Cuttputli; Watch Video

Rakul Preet Singh is undoubtedly one of the most loved celebs in the industry. The actress is quite excited to know the reviews of her latest release Cuttputtli. Her excitement was quite visible, during her last outing in the city as well. On Friday, the paparazzi captured the De De Pyaar De actress at the airport in cool casuals. As always the actress looked gorgeous as she donned a yellow top and classic blue denim with white shoes.

In a video posted by Viral Bhayani on Twitter, Rakul Preet Singh is seen posing for paparazzi. As she posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the airport, the actress couldn’t stop herself from asking the paparazzi about the review of her film. The actress was also happy to know that the paps liked her film and even asked them to watch it.

Check the video below:

Soon after the video was posted on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to drop fire and heart emoticons in reaction to the clip.

Talking about the film Cuttputlli, it sees the fresh pairing of Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh. Recently, the actress talked about the same and shared her experience of working with the megastar. She mentioned that while she had only heard of Akshay’s discipline so far, she has now witnessed it too.

The actress also mentioned that Akshay’s energy on the sets is really appreciable. “I have always been a huge fan of Akshay sir, I had only heard of his discipline but now I witnessed it. I think he is amazing when it comes to loving his work, respecting his work, and being diligently involved in every process of it. Also what I love about Akshay sir is that his energy on set is to bring everyone together and that’s something I learned, so, all in all, it was an amazing experience," she said.

A suspense-thriller, Cuttputlli is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan. In the movie, Akshay Kumar will be playing the role of Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, Directed by Ranjit M Tewari Cuttputlli unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan’s skills to understand the psyche of the murderer. Cuttputlli has been released on Disney+ Hotstar today.

