Rakul Preet Singh on Doctor G: I Felt Shy to Go to a Male Gynaecologist as a Teenager | Exclusive

Rakul Preet Singh has had a busy year with back-to-back film releases, starting with Attack, followed by Runway 34 and Cuttputlli. The actress is now waiting for two big releases this month - Doctor G and Thank God. The former is a medical comedy drama which will see Ayushmann Khurrana opposite Singh. In the film, Khurrana plays Dr Gupta, the only male student in the gynaecology department in his college and will follow his struggle of communicating with his patients. With undertones of humour, the film addresses taboo subjects and challenges gender stereotypes.

In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Rakul Preet Singh gave an insight into her character in the film and opened up about the initial apprehensions she had about visiting male gynaecologists.

Excerpts:

Tell us about your character in Dr G.

I play the role of Dr Fatima, a gynaecologist. She is very sorted in her head, aware of what she’s doing and respects her job. She’s very liberal with her thoughts if I can say so and when you watch the film, you’ll know she brings Ayushmann’s character into understanding his love for being a gynaecologist. It is a very well-written, quirky and sassy character. A lot of people, especially college students, will relate to it.

I also had to learn Hindi with a Lucknow accent for my character besides the preparation of playing a gynaecologist.

What was the most appealing part of the film?

The fact that it is so new and it’s touching upon something that no film has touched. And it’s a funny take. It’s something that every youth will connect with because it’s got campus drama, jokes, friendship, and camaraderie, among other things. This is something the youth will connect to and it’s also a film that you can watch with your family. It’s a whole entertainment package with an undertone of a message. This is what excited me.

The film also addresses a lot of things like women feeling apprehensive about speaking to a male doctor. While growing up have you ever come across these stereotypes?

When I was a teenager and I didn’t know any better even I felt shy. There was a time when I had to go to a male gynaecologist and I felt very shy. I thought how am I going to let this person examine me? You’re a 13-14-year-old, and I did feel shy. But now when I look back and obviously when I grew older, I realized that’s not how you look at it. And that’s the conversation even in the trailer. We speak about the male touch and the doctor’s touch. As per statistics, some of the top gynaecologists in the country are male.

So that’s what we’re trying to say - a doctor is a doctor and that’s how it needs to be viewed. The taboo around it needs to be broken because sexual health is a very important part of one’s being. Unfortunately, we don’t talk about it as much. But it is a part of your body, like a heart or a brain.

The reproductive system is also a part of your body. And it needs to be viewed as simply as that.

You have an interesting lineup of films and all seem different from each other. Is it a conscious choice to pick different projects or something that happened naturally?

It’s a bit of both. I want to do different things and show my versatility. You always believe in yourself and you want people to believe in you. I know I can do a Runway, De De Pyaar De and then I can do a Cuttputlli and I can also do a Dr G. But unless I show it to people, they won’t really see that. That is the idea behind it. But then I cannot deny the fact that I’ve been lucky also to get those scripts because I can only choose from what I get. So I’m grateful that I got those opportunities to showcase versatility. And I really hope that people like it and appreciate it.

You also make headlines for your personal life or relationships. Does that sometimes bother you that people are more interested in that aspect of your life?

It doesn’t bother me because I don’t read it. I chose to speak about it. And I’ve said this many times that I will not take a rumour, but I will not lie about a fact. It is as normal for anybody to have a partner. So I spoke about it when I had to and that’s about it. I don’t go around looking at every news article, because at the end of the day, I believe my work should speak for me. And that will be because I don’t like to keep talking about my relationship.

