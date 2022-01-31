Rakul Preet Singh Open To Working in Web Series But Only For 'Kickass Role'

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has said that she is open to working in web series and films for OTT platforms. However, the content should be of her interest and her role should be kickass. Her comments have come at a time when OTT platforms are offering a different set of opportunities to actors to play challenging roles.

“I find myself attracted and kind of prepared for the digital platforms. Though there is nothing on the table at the moment that excites me, I am open to a show or a movie on the OTT platforms. The content and the character are what matters. The role has to be kickass and central to the story. It must push me to do something new and different," Rakul said in an interview with ETimes.

Rakul also expressed her views on the pan-India acknowledgement of actors from the South. Actors like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Prabhas are known as pan-India stars but they have prominently appeared in Telugu and Tamil films.

Rakul Preet Singh is among the female leads who have pan-India level acknowledgement. Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna and Taapsee Pannu also have a pan-India presence.

“People have seen regional films in big numbers… Baahubali changed a lot of dynamics a few years ago with its pan-India business. And slowly, the barriers are blurred," she said.

Rakul has as many as six films lined up for release this year. The first half of the year will have around four films, starting with Attack with John Abraham, Runaway 34 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana, followed by Thank God.

In the second half of 2022, Chhatriwali is scheduled for release, followed by a film with Akshay Kumar (tentatively titled Mission Cinderella) in the pipeline. She is also working on a few projects including Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan.

