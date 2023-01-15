Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up on Chhatriwali, Reveals The First Criteria for Her Before Selecting Any Film

Time and again, Rakul Preet Singh has picked up varied roles and won audience’s hearts with her performances in films. The actress will soon be seen in the romantic comedy ‘Chhatriwali’. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of a condom-tester. The makers recently released the trailer and it has now become the talk of the town as the film is about a bold and mindful topic to the screen i.e. sex education. While the actress will be coming up with a less-spoken topic about sex education in ‘Chhatriwali’, she revealed in a recent interview how her parents reacted to her doing a film on a topic like that.

In a chat with Zoom Entertainment, the Cuttputlli actress explained that she always runs the scripts of her films with her parents and that her parents trust her with her judgement. She stated, “Absolutely, I discuss all my scripts with my parents. And even for Chhatriwali, I did the same. Also, my parents are very sure about my choices because till now I haven’t done anything that I cringe at watching with my parents and I will not do that. So that’s the first criteria for me before selecting any film and that is, I should be able to watch it with my family."

She further shared, “Also, sex as a topic, we make it a taboo subject but it’s not like that and I am saying this again and again that sex is a basic health requirement and if we can talk about every other part like physical fitness and emotional fitness then why can’t we talk about sexual fitness or health of women. So, it’s as important as a topic. In fact, I showed my dad the trailer even before the trailer was out i.e when I got the first cut of it, and he really liked it. So, I totally discuss every film with them."

Chhatriwali is all set to release on 20th January. The film also stars Sumeet Vyas in a pivotal role.

