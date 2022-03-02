Rakul Preet Singh Receives Sweet Compliment From Beau Jackky Bhagnani: I Know Where You Get the Discipline From

Actress Rakul Preet Singh shared an adorable post for her father Kulwinder Singh on the occasion of his birthday. She shared some photographs from their Maldives vacation which showed her with her parents. Captioning that, she wrote, “Happppppy happppy bdayyyy to my inspiration, my role model ❤️ I look upto you every single day for the fearless strong person you are, for all the knowledge and wisdom you have ! I’m the luckiest to have you guide me through everything , always ❤️ I love you to the moon and back my popsiiiiiiii .. have the best year ever and I promise to make you proud always ❤️."

Apart from the heartfelt birthday note for her father, another thing that caught everyone’s attention was her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani’s sweet compliment. He commented, “Waaaahhhhhh clearly I know where you get the discipline from ❤️❤️."

Last month, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul were spotted at Agra’s Taj Mahal. Several pictures and videos from the actors’ visit already went viral on social media. Rakul Preet was seen walking around the historical monument in a simple mint green kurta paired with jeans and shoes. On the other hand, Jackky looked charming as always in a white kurta and black pants.

Jackky made his relationship with Rakul official on her 31st birthday last year. Back then, he shared a picture of themselves holding hands and wrote, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji). @rakulpreet."

Rakul too replied to his with a sweet comment that read, “Thankyouuuu my! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh non-stop, thank you for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani."

