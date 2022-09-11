Rakul Preet Singh Reveals She Binge-Watched Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime 2: 'Finished In One and a Half Days'

When Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime 2 was released last month, it left everyone completely impressed. The show gained positive reviews from all and looks like actress Rakul Preet Singh loved it too. In a recent interview, Rakul revealed she binge-watched Delhi Crime 2 while she was shooting for her recent release Cuttputlli. The actress mentioned that she was ‘just stuck to her iPad’ and finished watching the show in just one and a half days.

“Delhi Crime 2. I finished it in 1 and a half days while I was shooting, while I was stuck in traffic, while I am coming back. I was just stuck to my iPad," Rakul told Bollywood Hungama and added that Shefali Shah was ‘amazing’ in the show.

In Delhi Crime, Shefali Shah played the role of Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vartika Chaturvedi who is on her mission to nab criminals and murderers. The show revolved around DCP Vartika catching serial killers as she also delved into the concept of class and caste structure in our society. Besides Shefali Shah, Delhi Crime 2 also starred Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang among others.

Talking about Rakul Preet Singh, the actress was recently seen in Cuttputlli along with Akshay Kumar. The film was released on an OTT platform and received mixed reviews from all. However, some also criticized the romance between Akshay and Rakul and called it ‘unnecessary’ in the film. Addressing the same, Rakul told Indian Express that she believes a certain section of the audience enjoys romance, song, and dance and therefore these are quintessential masalas in Indian films. “So, if the story is thrilling and intense, a little bit of breather here and there makes it a family watch," she said.

Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in Thank God along with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. The film will hit theatres on October 24, 2022.

