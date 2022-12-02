Rakul Preet Singh Shares First Look Poster Of Chhatriwali

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently making headlines for her upcoming project Chhatriwali. The movie, directed by Tejas Prabhaa Vijay Deoskar, also features Permanent Roommates-fame Sumeet Vyas in a pivotal role. On World Aids Day, the makers surprised fans with its first look poster. They also announced the film’s digital release. Rakul Preet has shared the poster on her official Instagram page. In the film’s poster, Rakul is seen holding a human body chart. Sharing the photo, the 34-year-old actress wrote, “Zamana badal raha hai toh humari soch bhi toh badalni chahiye!"

Rakul’s Chhatriwali will be released on Zee5.

The movie is set in Haryana, and Rakul will be seen playing the role of a quality control head in a condom factory. The film aims to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex. The film is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala. Besides Rakul and Sumeet, the film also stars Prachee Shah Paandya, Satish Kaushik, Rajesh Tailang, and Dolly Ahluwalia.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen next in the upcoming Tamil language science fiction comedy film Ayalaan. The film is directed by R Ravikumar and produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under KJR Studios. Apart from this, she also has director S Shankar’s upcoming project Indian 2 in her kitty. The film featured Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal as the lead. This movie is the sequel to the 1996 film, Indian.

