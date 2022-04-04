Rakul Preet Singh Shows PDA for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Calls Her ‘Best’

Rakul Preet Singh is known for her love for south star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Rakul adores Samantha and on several occasions, she has even expressed her love for the Theri actress. Adding on to the bandwagon, Rakul has once again expressed her admiration for Samantha, in an ask-me-anything session with her fans on Instagram. When her follower asked Rakul to say something about Samantha, the 31-year-old said that she is the best and she loves and admires her.

During an ask-me-anything Instagram session on Sunday, a fan dropped a question to Rakul and wrote, “Say something about Samantha." To this, Rakul responded, “I just love her and admire her so much. Best always," the actress ended her answer with a heart emoticon. Not just this, but while acknowledging Rakul’s Instagram story and sending her the love back, Samantha reposted the snap on her Instagram account along with a heart sticker.

Take a look at the social media PDA of Rakul Preet Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu here:

In a different question, when a fan asked Rakul about her opinion on RRR and Jr NTR, Rakul said, “I mean what do I say? Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Rajamouli sir… they’ve all done such a fantastic job and I don’t even have words to talk about RRR." Rakul was also asked about her dream project, to which she replied that she would like to be a part of a romantic film that will be remembered for a long time. The Runway 34 actress said, “I want to do a love story that people remember forever like Jab We Met and DDLJ." While answering a question about her favourite actor, Rakul posted a happy picture of herself with Ranveer Singh.

On the work front, Rakul was last seen in Attack along with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress will be next seen in Runway 34, along with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 29.

