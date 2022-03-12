Rakul Preet Singh Snapped As She Arrives At Beau Jackky Bhagnani’s Residence; Watch

Rakul Preet Singh has been dating producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani for a long time now. However, neither of them likes to talk much about their relationship in public. The two are often spotted together and most recently they even went for a vacation together in the Maldives. Most recently, the 31-year-old actress was also spotted by paparazzi as she visited her beau’s house in Mumbai. In the video that surfaced online, the actress can be seen rushing inside Jackky’s house. The actress can be seen wearing a basic tee with golden graphic print and loose denim shorts. Rakul kept it casual and comfy with her hair tied into a bun and flip-flops as the choice of her footwear. Watch the video here:

Jackky made his relationship with Rakul Instagram official last year when he had penned a heartfelt note on the occasion of Rakul’s birthday in October. The 37-year-old had shared a picture with the actress as the two took a stroll at a park. Rakul was seen dressed in a bright red sweater along with a pair of blue denim pants and sneakers. On the other hand, Jackky wore a pair of black pants along with a classy black leather jacket. Sharing the picture on social media, Jackky had written, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me. May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my heart. Rakul Preet."

Earlier in February this year, the couple went on a romantic getaway to the tropical islands of Maldives. Although the couple did not post pictures of their partners on Instagram, their individual snaps from the picturesque beaches gave us a glimpse of their outing.

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in the action thriller Attack which also stars John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. She also has Runway 34 along with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in her pipeline. On the other hand, Jackky is producing Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

