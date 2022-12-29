Rakul Preet Singh Soaks In The Winter Sun In Peach-pink Lehenga

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh had a busy year with five back-to-back releases. The 32-year-old has proven her mettle with films like Runaway 34, Attack, Cuttputlli, Thank God, and Doctor G. The actress also has her fans’ attention with her on-fleek fashion game. Rakul keeps her fans posted on her whereabouts by dropping pictures on her ‘gram. Recently, the actress attended a wedding ceremony, where the diva aced the ethnic look like a queen.

Basking in the soft winter sun, Rakul looked straight out of a dream, dressed in a peach-pink lehenga from the wardrobes of designer Sana Barreja. The actress let her heavily-embellished silver and floral-designed ensemble do all the talking as she struck a couple of pretty lady poses. The Yaariyan actress clubbed her traditional attire with a sleeveless, plunging neckline blouse and a dupatta of the same hue and pattern.

The B-town beauty opted for a natural and minimalistic makeover. Just a dash of blush on the cheeks and the perfect shade of pink lipstick added extra oomph to her outfit. Rakul rounded off her caramel-themed look with a pair of peach earrings, a set of gold bangles, and a loosely-tied ponytail. Rakul seemed to enjoy the sweet winter sun in the floral-embedded wedding venue, as she captioned her post, “Winter Sun and wedding season!"

Fans were left gushing at Rakul’s dreamy clicks. “OMG OUTFIT COLOR AND YOUUU," exclaimed one excited admirer. “SO PRETTY!!" lauded another. Many others went all red hearts in the comments.

Lately, Rakul lost her beloved pet dog Blossom. In a heart-wrenching social media post, Rakul wrote that she will miss her “boshiiiii", and she prays for a blessed life for the doggo wherever he might be.

The Bollywood stunner will next be seen in director Tejas Vijay Deoskar’s Chhatriwali, opposite Sumeet Vyas. She is also a part of Mudassar Aziz’s romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

