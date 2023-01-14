Rakul Preet Singh Spreads ‘Love’ In White Printed Kurta For Chhatriwali Promotions

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh never fails to charm fans with her impeccable sartorial choices. From uber-chic western wear to minimalistic traditional outfits, Rakul has the perfect attire for every occasion. The 32-year-old is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Chhatriwali. And Rakul is making heads turn with her fashion statements for promotional events. The Bollywood diva recently dropped a streak of sunny pictures on Instagram from one of her outings, leaving fans gushing over style.

“Live love laugh," wrote Rakul in the caption of her post. In the pictures, the Doctor G star chose to opt for Indian wear as she got decked up in a sheer white floral kurta from House of Hiya. The thin spaghetti straps have a U-neckline, dotted with distinguished leaf prints in pastel pink, blue, mauve, and green shades. Rakul complemented her ensemble with a pink dupatta, featuring exquisite golden work.

In terms of accessories, the Thank God actress kept it minimalistic. Just a pair of statement earrings and bangles were enough to add charm to her look. Rakul struck various poses in the bright sun in an outdoor setting, flashing her adorable smile for the clicks. She rounded off her look with open brunette tresses.

Soon after the pictures surfaced on the internet, fans flocked to the comments section to drop their adorable reactions. “So pretty," lauded one user. “Mashallah," lavished another. “Aap bahut bahut bahut bahut cute ho yrr (You are too cute)," chimed in a third individual. Many others dropped countless heart and fire emojis.

Rakul Preet Singh had a great last year. She appeared in five back-to-back films in 2022, namely Runway 34, Attack, Cuttputlli, Doctor G, and Thank God. Rakul’s Chhatriwali, helmed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, is headed for an OTT release on January 20 on Zee5. The B-town actress has also been roped in for the Mudassar Aziz directorial Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

