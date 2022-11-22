Rakul Preet Singh-Starrer Chhatriwali To Release On OTT Platform: Report

Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for her next project Chhatriwali, directed by Tejas Prabhaa Vijay Deoskar. The film was officially announced in November last year. Recently, it was reported by Pinkvilla that the makers have ditched the theatrical release and will have an OTT premiere instead. According to a close source to the development shared with the media house, Chhatriwali will be released on ZEE5 on January 20, next year.

The official announcement for the same is expected to be made soon. Besides Rakul, the film also features Sumeet Vyas, Prachee Shah Paandya, Satish Kaushik, Rajesh Tailang and Dolly Ahluwalia.

Earlier, the Runway 34 actress shared the first look from the film. The first picture shows the actress holding a huge packet of torn condom which reads the film’s title. Only her eyes are seen and she donned a blue shirt with black formal pants layered with a blue cardigan. In the next post, Rakul shared a snap of herself looking gorgeous in a yellow suit.

She penned the caption of the post, “Bin mausam barsaat kabhi bhi ho sakti hai… Apni chhatri taiyaar rakhiye! Presenting the first look of Chhatriwali."

Rakul finished filming for the film in December last year and penned a long note on social media. The excerpt of the caption read: “Anddddd last night was a bag of mixed emotions. Happy and content for creating something I enjoyed and believed in. What a smooth journey Chhatriwali has been. Couldn’t have asked for a better team for my first title role film."

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was recently seen in a comedy-drama film, Doctor G. The film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap also starred Ayushmann Khurrana in a pivotal role. Now, the actress has S Shankar’s directorial Indian 2, and R Ravikumar’s directorial Ayalaan in her pipeline.

