Rakul Preet Singh to Play a Condom-Tester in Chhatriwali, First Look Revealed

Ever since Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP announced their project featuring Rakul Preet Singh essaying the role of a condom tester, it has piqued huge curiosity among the audiences. Titled Chhatriwali, the social family entertainer starring Rakul in a never-seen-before, unique character, has recently gone on floors in Lucknow.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh Looks Pretty In Pink, Check Out Diva’s Most Elegant Pictures

Desperate for a job, a female unemployed chemistry graduate in small-town Karnal becomes a condom tester, a secret she must hide from everyone around her. Chhatriwali is a quirky drama and another fresh high-concept film by the production house that is known to bring path-breaking subjects to audiences.

Advertisement

Director Tejas Deoskar shares, “Our film is a social family entertainer, which aims at de-stigmatising the use of condoms and we are truly excited that the film has gone on floors. Rakul brings freshness to every role that she portrays and with a sensitive, thought-provoking subject like this, the audience will certainly enjoy a roller-coaster ride of comedy."

Sharing her excitement Rakul Preet Singh adds, “It’s quite an interesting and hatke subject and I am very thrilled about starting the journey of my character. It’s important to highlight some issues in a light-hearted way and that has got me pretty excited."

Chhatriwali is Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh’s work slate is all things exciting. She has committed to two big Tamil projects — Indian 2 and Ayalaan. The actress, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2014 film Yaariyan, will be seen in many Hindi films in the near future. She has Attack, Mayday, Thank God and Doctor G in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.