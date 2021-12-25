Rakul Preet Singh Wishes 'My Sunshine' Jackky Bhagnani on Birthday With Adorable Pic

Rakul Preet Singh has shared a heartfelt birthday greeting for her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. The actress took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of Jackky alongside heartwarming note for the actor-producer.

Sharing the photo, Rakul wrote, “Happpy happpy bdayyy my sunshine! May you always keep smiling and spreading smiles the way you do! You know I wish you all that you desire. #happybday @jackkybhagnani." (sic) Sophie Choudry commented, “Awww happy happy bday Jacko! Big hug! @jackkybhagnani I think you already got the prettiest gift!" While Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff simply wrote, “Happy birthday, Jackky!"

Rakul Preet Singh confirmed her relationship with producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani on her birthday earlier this year. Rakul had shared a picture of the two of them on Instagram, calling him her “biggest gift this year." Jackky also shared a birthday wish for Rakul and posted the same picture on Instagram, where the two are seen holding hands and walking. He wished her a happy birthday along with the picture. “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji) @rakulpreet," he wrote.

In her post, Rakul wrote, “Thankyouuuu my (heart emoji)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thankyou for adding colour to my life, thankyou for making me laugh non stop, thankyou for being you!! Here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani." (sic)

Rakul was recently seen in the Telugu film Konda Polam, co-starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, who is known for his critically acclaimed movies Kanche, Vedam, and Gamyam among others. She is known for her roles in Telugu movies like Dhruva, Bruce Lee, Nannaku Prematho and Sarrainodu among others. She has also appeared in Tamil films like Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and NGK, and Hindi films like De De Pyaar De, Sardar Ka Grandson and Shimla Mirchi.

