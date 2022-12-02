Rakul Preet Singh Wishes To Do More South Films, Says 'I Miss My Fan Base In Telugu And Tamil...'

Even though Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli and then went on to star in a slew of Tamil and Telegu films like Kerat and Yuvan, her first major Bollywood break in Hindi came in the form of Yaariyan following which the actress gained recognition with more Bollywood films like Aiyaary, De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan. With five back to back films this year, Rakul Preet Singh hopes to do more South projects.

In an interview with Times Of India, the Shimla Mirch actress expressed, “So, I have not been able to sign up too many projects in the south ever since I moved to Mumbai. See I got tied up with so many Hindi movies, I can’t take up more on my platter, right? I have a few South films that I am looking forward to. I have Indian 2 with Shankar sir, which is in Tamil. Then there is one more film which is directed by AL Vijay. It is also completed."

Talking about how she misses her Tamil and Telegu fan base, Rakul added, “As and when something great comes up I will take it up. The thing is that I haven’t had the time, but to be honest, I do miss my fan base in Telugu and Tamil and I hope that I find time to do something there soon."

As far as her upcoming South projects are concerned, she is set to star in S. Shankar’s vigilante action film Indian 2 alongside Kamal Hassan, Kajal Aggarwal Siddharth. Post that, she has also signed up for science-fiction-comedy Ayalaan that would feature Sivakarthikeyan, Sharad Kelkar and Isha Koppikar. She also has Tamil-Telegu bilingual film 31 October Ladies Night under her kitty. Meanwhile, the year 2022 was an eventful year for the actress in Bollywood as she starred in John Abraham’s Attack, Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G and Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God.

