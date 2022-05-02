Rakul Preet Singh Wows Fans in Floral Lehenga at Times Fashion Week. Check Pics

Bollywood diva Rakul Preet Singh recently shared on her Instagram handle some pictures wherein she looked drop-dead gorgeous. The Runway 34 actor recently attended Times Fashion week as a Showstopper for Designer Archana Kochhar.

She is wearing a beautiful white ruffled floral lehenga paired with a nice chunky necklace and bold eyes. Fans are going gaga over these pictures and have received around 3 lakh likes.

The actor is very active on her social media and has more than 20 million followers on her Instagram. This is not the first time Rakul’s pictures have gone viral. Earlier, she posted her pictures wearing a backless halter neck top along with white flared pants and looked as stunning as usual.

Rakul continues to shine in both the Hindi and Telugu cinema industries. Konda Polam, a Telugu action thriller directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, was her most recent film in which Sai Chand, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and Nassar played supporting roles. Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy’s novel inspired the film. The film was released in theatres on October 8, 2021. However, it was a commercial flop.

Rakul Preet, made her debut with the film Keratam. In 2014, she made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar’s directorial Yaariyan. The film was released in India on January 10, 2014, on 1200 screens. Despite scathing reviews from critics, the picture was a box office blockbuster, collecting $550 million on a budget of $100 million.

Recently, Bollywood thriller Runway 34, directed by Ajay Devgn, which had Rakul playing the female lead also hit the theatres. The film also stars Amitabh Bacchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakansha Singh.

The film, which made just Rs. 3 crores on Day 1, grew by 50 per cent on Day 2 and collected Rs. 4.50 crores on Day 2. The total collection of Runway 34 is now Rs.7.50 crores approx.

