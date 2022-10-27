Rakul Preet Singh’s Father Called ‘Thank God’ The Best Film Of His Daughter’s Career

Rakul Preet Singh has starred in two back-to-back comedies recently. The first one being Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G starring Ayushmann Khurrana and now Indra Kumar’s fantasy-comedy drama Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. Ecstatic about the response, Rakul shared that her father called her at night to tell her that ‘Thank God’ was her best film ever.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, the Yaariyan actress also narrated that her dad expressed that Thank God would resonate with the current generation as it upheld the familial values and culture of the country. She stated, “This is the earliest my parents have seen any film of mine let me tell you so they called me at 12 in the morning and my dad said this is your best film so far and I was like what really? And my dad felt that this generation would love this film and that families would love the film because it*s so true to our Indian families and culture. He took the number of my director and left him a long message saying thank you for doing this for this generation."

Moreover, the actress was present to see the audience’s reaction to her film as she conducted surprise visits to the movie theatres. She said, “Thank God I did surprise theatre visits and the audiences have come up to us emotional. They didn’t expect us in the theatres and they walked up to us stating how everyone really liked the film and how they are emotionally connecting with the film. All I can say is Thank God right now."

Rakul Preet Singh took on a new and different role of a female cop and was praised for effortlessly pulling it off. Apart from her monologue in the film that’s already trending and winning hearts, the actress was also praised for her chemistry with Siddharth Malhotra receiving an overwhelming response not just from audiences but also her parents.

Helmed by Indra Kumar, who has previously churned out fan favourites like Masti and Dhamaal seems to be back with a social comedy that wholeheartedly incorporates the lore of Chitragupt and Yamlok.

