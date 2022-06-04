Rakul Preet Singh's Net Worth Will Leave You Awestruck

Rakul Preet Singh has earned a name for herself as a reliable actress in south film industry as well as Bollywood. She is known for her work in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. She started her career with Kannada film Gilli in 2009 at the age of 19 and after a few successful films in south industry she made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Yaariyan.

The actress has made a fortune for herself by now and she owns a lavish home, luxury cars and assets worth crores of rupees. According to reports, Rakul Preet’s projected net worth as of 2022 is $6 million, around Rs 45 crore. She gets Rs 2 Cr for a film and earns Rs 50 lakh monthly through several brand promotions and advertisement campaigns, according to industry sources.

She owns a bungalow that is spread over 16,000 sqft in a posh locality of Hyderabad. The house is located at Lotus Pond in Jubilee Hills area. She also owns properties in Mumbai and Vizag.

Apart from all this, the actress is also having a gym franchise. She co-runs three F45 functional training gyms in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam with her brother Aman Preet Singh.

The actress is also fond of luxury cars and boasts a collection of vehicles which includes a Mercedes Benz GLE. This fancy vehicle is valued Rs 1 crore. Her second vehicle is a Range Rover Sports, and her third is a BMW5 20D. Both vehicles are priced between Rs. 70-75 lakh.

Last year, Rakul also launched an application-based start-up with her brother Aman. According to the actress, the platform named StarringYou tries to bridge the gap that many individuals encounter when it comes to landing work in the film industry.

The app also promises to create a platform that removes physical barriers and constraints, allowing applicants to audition for any job featured on the app from across regional industries.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez.

