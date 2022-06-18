Rakul Preet Singh’s Photo in Floral Outfit Goes Viral

Actress Rakul Preet Singh never misses a chance to impress her fans with her style statement. Apart from her acting skills, the actress is known for her fashion games as well.

The diva is quite active on social media and keeps dropping her latest pictures. Recently, she shared a picture on Instagram where she was seen in a floral co-ord set, which gave a total spring vibe. She kept her hair in a high bun while matching it with a pair of statement earrings and completed her ensemble with a pair of comfy flats. She looked absolutely stunning with her minimal makeup.

Fans went crazy over that picture and showered a lot of love in the comments section. Also, her celebrity friend Lakshmi Manchu commented, “Babe, I have the same outfit lol. How do we keep buying the same things!"

Within just a day, the picture surfaced all over the internet and received over 3 lakh likes on Instagram. Around 2,000 users have already commented on the post.

This is not the first time Rakul Preet was seen wearing something floral. Earlier the actress wore a floral organza saree covered in soft pink tulips paired with an off-shoulder blouse. She looked absolutely stunning in Urvashi Sethi’s Picchika label. You couldn’t take your eyes off her smile for even a split second because the saree had a beautiful gold border. An off-the-shoulder blouse and sparkling flats were worn with the saree. Rakul looked stunning in white, accessorising it with simple makeup and silver rusted earrings.

