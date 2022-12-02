Rakul Preet Singh's Ultra-Glamorous Avatar Will Blow Your Mind

Rakul Preet Singh has been ruling the industry for over a decade now. Not only her acting skills, but her social media presence keeps all the fashion critics on their toes. Her ultra-glam avatar never fails to impress her fans. Recently, the actress shared a bunch of pictures where she looked drop-dead gorgeous. She was seen in a statement gown, which was designed by Amit Aggarwal. The outfit featured different shades of purple. The gown has embellishment going all over and its power shoulder detailing made it look prettier.

She was seen posing with a red-coloured telephone. She kept her makeup minimal, as the outfit was already full of glitz. The caption read, “Hello there."

Rakul Preet Singh all set for her upcoming OTT release Chhatriwali. She shared a poster of the film on her Instagram and wrote, “Zamana badal raha hai toh humari soch bhi toh badalni chahiye!" Sumeet Vyas of Permanent Roommates fame plays an important role in the film, directed by Tejas Prabhaa Vijay Deoskar. The makers surprised fans with its first look poster on World Aids Day. They also announced the digital release of the film. Rakul can be seen holding a human body chart in the film’s poster.

Rakul will play a quality control head in a condom factory in the film, which is set in Haryana. The film’s goal is to send a strong social message about the importance of male contraception and safe sex. Ronnie Screwvala is the film’s financier. In addition to Rakul and Sumeet, the cast includes Prachee Shah Paandya, Satish Kaushik, Rajesh Tailang, and Dolly Ahluwalia.

