Rakulpreet Singh Looks Gorgeous In Yellow Beachwear During Maldives Vacation, See Pic

Actress Rakulpreet Singh is continuously in the news ever since she made her relationship official with Jackky Bhagnani. Last week, the love birds were spotted in Agra visiting the monument of the love Taj Mahal. They were in the city to attend the wedding of filmmaker Luv Ranjan. Now, Rakul is again in the limelight for posting stunning photos from her Maldives vacation.

Rakul shared a picture of herself on Instagram posing in front of the blue sea. In the photo, Rakul can be seen wearing a beautiful yellow co-ord set from the label Runaway. She carried a yellow top with a bodycon skirt. To complete the look, Rakul chose to wear a beach hat with open wavy hair and trendy sunglasses. She is giving the perfect tourist vibe with her look.

Captioning the photo, Rakul wrote," We dream in colours borrowed from the sea," followed by double heart emoji. Fans expectedly loved Rakul’s photo and dropped multiple compliments in the comments. Various Indian celebrities including Rashi Khanna, producer Deepshika Deshmukh, Lakshmi Manchu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu also reacted to Rakul’s photo. While Samantha commented “hot," with a fire emoji, Rashi called Rakul a “beauty."

Not just this, Rakul is giving her fans some dreamy glimpse from her vacation through her Instagram stories. She is actively posting videos and photos from her adventurous stay at a resort in the Maldives.

As per the entertainment portal Pinkvilla, she is spending time in the Maldives with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. This is the first vacation of the couple since they made their relationship official.

On the work front, Rakul will next be seen opposite John Abraham in the action thriller film Attack. The film is expected to release on April 1 this year. Apart from this, Rakul will also feature in Ajay Devgn’s Runaway 34 which is slated to release on April 29. There are many other films in Rakul’s calendar this year such as Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Hindi remake of Ratsasan alongside Akshay Kumar and Chhatriwali.

