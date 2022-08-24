Ram Charan-Allu Arjun Flaunt Their Cutest Moves In Unseen Childhood Video, Chiranjeevi Cheers For Them

An adorable video of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun from their childhood days has surfaced on social media. In the clip, the two superstars can be seen flaunting their super energetic moves. The RRR actor can be seen dressed in a purple hoodie and black slacks. Charan’s father and megastar Chiranjeevi can also be spotted in the video as he cheered for his son. He wore a green t-shirt and black shorts. While Charan is dancing in the front, Chiranjeevi can be seen copying his moves in the back background. “Charan, come, come, come…" he can be heard saying as he turns cheerleader to his son.

The viral video is dated back to the 90s. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ram Charan was asked about the same video when he said, “They forced me to dance. They had pushed me. They said, ‘You also dance, you also dance’. I didn’t want that video to surface."

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi is married to Surekha Konidala. They have three children - Ram Charan, Sushmitha and Sreeja Konidela. Ram Charan is also a cousin of Allu Arjun from his mother’s side.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Ram Charan took to social media to drop an unseen picture with his father Chiranjeevi to send him birthday wishes. “To the world’s best DaD!! Happiest birthday !!" he wrote. Allu Arjun also shared a black-and-white picture of the superstar and wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGASTAR."

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Acharya in which he shared the screen with Ram Charan. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film turned out to be a huge disaster at the box office. He will be next seen in Godfather.

