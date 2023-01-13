Ram Charan and Jr NTR Give Standing Ovation To 'Argertina, 1985' For Winning Golden Globes; Watch

SS Rajamouli’s RRR brought home the first-ever Golden Globe award in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. However, the Indian actioner was also nominated for the Best Non-English language film category. Though they did not win the award, their sheer gesture of applauding the Argentinian historical drama Argentina, 1985, as they lifted the winner’s trophy is now going viral on social media and winning everyone’s heart.

On Thursday evening, the official Twitter page of RRR congratulated the makers of Argentina, 1985, while also cheering for them for making their country proud. The makers of RRR wrote, “Congratulations team Argentina, 1985 on winning Best Non-English film at Golden Globes. Your nation must be proud of you."

The statement was shared alongside an inside clip from Golden Globes that showcased how team RRR reacted when Argentina, 1985 was declared the winner. The round table occupied by the RRR family stood up to show their support for the Argentinian film and the humble gesture has now earned massive appreciation on the internet. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Within less than a day, the video has garnered over five lakh views and more than eighteen thousand likes on Twitter. While reacting to the RRR family’s gesture, a user lauded them for holding up higher values on a global platform, “I am happy that along with winning a prestigious award and making India proud they showed to the world how we hold our values high..this makes us much more proud. They were the face of India and it can’t be more beautiful." Another added, “They know the value of getting global recognition and appreciating it wholeheartedly." A user who claimed to belong from Argentina commented, “Many people love RRR here in Argentina as well. One of the best movies I saw last year."

Set in the 1920s, this SS Rajamouli’s epic action-drama documented the life of two fictional revolutionaries who go from being best friends to rivals but end up putting up a fierce fight against the British Raj together. While Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the lead roles, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also made special cameos in the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here