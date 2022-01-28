Ram Charan and Keerthy Suresh Sets Fire on Stage as They Dances to the Hook Step Up of ‘Naatu Naatu’

Keerthy Suresh’s much-awaited film, Good Luck Sakhi is all set to release on January 28. The film was long pending because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, the makers have organised a grand pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad. To grace the occasion, Ram Charan Tej was invited as the chief guest. During the event, National Award-winning actress, Keerthy and megastar Ram Charan were seen sharing the stage as they dance to the song ‘Naatu Naatu,’ from Ram Charan's upcoming film RRR.

Ram Charan stood on the stage to shower his love and blessings to the team and praised them for their hard work and dedication to the film. After he completed his speech, Keerthy requested the actor to teach her the famous hook step of the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from his upcoming film RRR. Ram Charan wholeheartedly taught the step and later, performed it with the Keerthy. The audience gave a huge round of applause to the two and the moment was captured on camera.

The video is going viral all over the internet. Keerthy was looking subtle in a yellow and white lehenga with chikankari embroidery and Ram Charan stole the show wearing a black kurta with white trousers pairing it with white loafers.

Good Luck Sakhi is a sports drama directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The film features Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. The music for the show is given by Devi Sri Prasad. The technical team comprises cinematographer Chirantan Das, editor Sreekar Prasad, producer Sudheer Chandra Padiri and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has also suffered its release due to coronavirus. Ram Charan, NTR, and Alia Bhatt headlined project is now scheduled to release either on March 18 or April 28 depending upon the situation.

