Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela Walk Hand In Hand In Unseen Glimpses of Their Wedding Anniversary Bash

Megastar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in Italy. Days after, Upasana took to her Instagram account and dropped a reel that shared several unseen glimpses from their wedding anniversary celebration. They were also accompanied by their loved ones.

In one of the pictures, Ram Charan and Upasana were seen walking hand in hand. In another click, the two were looking into each other’s eyes. One picture also showed the RRR holding a mic near Upasana as she smiled. Upasana was also seen celebrating her anniversary with fire crackers in one of the photos. In another segment of the video, Ram Charan walked into what looked like a jungle followed by his friends. The actor wore a white shirt and paired it with brown pants and brown shoes. On the other hand, Upasana looked prettiest in a green outfit.

“Moments, lessons & relationships to be cherished forever ❤️ While We were celebrating 10 years of togetherness, the most traumatic news of loosing an extremely dear friend hit us. We were truly fortunate to be surrounded by warm & caring well-wishers to help us cope. Privileged to have so many safe spaces. Thank you for making our anniversary so special. Grateful & thankful," Upasana wrote as she shared the video.

Advertisement

Earlier, Upasana also dropped a couple of pictures with Ram Charan from their wedding anniversary bash. The two were seen flaunting their million-dollar smiles in the clicks. “So much to be thankful for ❤️ @alwaysramcharan," she wrote. Reacting to the post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had written, “Happy anniversary my favourites". Kajal Aggarwal had also commented, “Happy anniversary guys! Wish you both a lifetime of love, laughter and togetherness. p.s- love the vintage vibe to the pics."

Advertisement

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in Koratala Siva’s Acharya which also starred his father Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.